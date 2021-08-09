COVID-19: An Update on Numbers in Natomas

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Natomas saw just a slight increase last week, according to data released today by Sacramento County Health officials.

Between August 2 and August 9, new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835 numbered 264 among those who have been tested for the virus — up 9% from 243 cases logged the previous reporting period:*

95833 reported 106 new cases, up 13% from 89 cases the previous week;

95834 saw 79 new cases, up 3% from 77 cases the previous reporting period; and

95835 also logged 79 new cases, an increase of 3% from the previous week.

The county’s case rate today is 23.9 per 100,000 people tested, according to the county’s coronavirus data dashboard.

County data shows that 1,489 new cases and three virus-related deaths were reported over the weekend. As of August 9, the data indicated 315 people were hospitalized with 70 of those patients reported to be in intensive care.

The highly contagious Delta variant now accounts for the most variant cases in Sacramento County as sequenced by state health officials, according to the dashboard. The state only sequences a percentage of positive COVID-19 cases for variants, for example when there is an outbreak, a patient has been hospitalized, or when an individual was fully vaccinated against the virus.

During a press briefing last week, Sacramento County health officials reported they have seen a recent uptick in COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to state numbers,56.7% of those 12 years old or older have been fully vaccinated in zip code 95833. In zip code 95834, 73.9% of those who are eligible by age have been fully vaccinated and in zip code 95835, 68.9% have been fully vaccinated.

*Natomas is estimated to have a population of 110,000, according to data on the U.S. Census Bureau website. Variant, breakthrough cases among those who are vaccinated, hospitalizations and death data is not made available by zip code.