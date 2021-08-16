Chalk Art in Natomas Promotes Yearly Festival

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Chalk art popped up at several sites around Natomas this weekend promoting the annual Chalk It Up! festival set for Sept. 4-6.

Natomas Garden and Arts Club members staged chalk art demos at the old fire station on Newborough Drive on Friday, the Natomas Farmers Market on Saturday and Wild Rose Park community garden on Sunday. A demo at the South Natomas Community Center is planned for Monday, August 16.

President Amie Tokuhama said the club’s theme for the images is “connecting and enriching the community through gardening and the arts.”

Last year, due to the pandemic, the festival theme “Chalk It Up! Around The Town!” allowed artists to stay safely distanced by creating chalk art on sidewalks, parking lots and driveways throughout the greater Sacramento region, including four official sites in Natomas.

This year, the Chalk It Up! festival will held both at Fremont Park, its traditional venue, as well as locations throughout Sacramento.

Fremont Park will have sponsored chalk artists, plus live local music, local food and craft vendors. Throughout Sacramento — including Natomas — there will be sponsored chalk artists at local parks, neighborhoods, and throughout business districts.

A Natomas Garden and Arts Club meeting in August 2020 featured a chalk-art presentation. To watch go, to their YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJRsQAj_Om0. For more information about participating in Chalk It Up! go to https://chalkitup.org/.