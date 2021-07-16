Suspect Arrested for Deadly Natomas Crash

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

An arrest has been made in connection with the traffic collision which killed two women last weekend in Natomas.

Sacramento Police Department officers arrested Ricardo Beltram, 29, on Thursday in connection with the two-car crash which occurred at about 2:32 a.m. on July 10 on Northgate Boulevard, between Columbus Avenue and the Arden-Garden Connector, according to a press release issued this afternoon.

The Sacramento County Coroner identified Raquel Hudson, 28, and Dejuana Byrd, 28, both of Sacramento, as the victims who died as a result of the crash. A third victim sustained serious injuries and transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Information on their current condition is unavailable.

Police detectives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit investigated the collision and obtained an arrest warrant for Beltram as a result of their investigation, the press release said

Beltram was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of felony vehicular manslaughter and felony driving under the influence which resulted in death or injury. Beltram is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, July 19. His bail has been set at $2 million.

A roadside memorial has been established near where the accident occurred.

The Sacramento Police Department is asking that any witnesses with information regarding this investigation contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.