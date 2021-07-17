Natomas Dog Parks Host Doodle Playdates

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The heat couldn’t keep a growing group of Natomas doodle owners from meeting up last week at a local park.

More than 20 doodles and other dog breeds turned out for the first-ever Natomas doodle playdate held at the Black Bird Park dog park in Natomas.

“WE HAD OODLES OF DOODLES!” Natomas resident and doodle owner Felicia Borges posted to the Natomas Doodle Play Dates group on Facebook. “What a fun morning we had at our first Doodle PAWty!”

Borges organized the playdate and started the Facebook group, which now has more than 120 members. She said the plan is to meet every few weeks at dog parks located throughout the Natomas community.

Doodle dogs are mixes between poodles and other breeds. Labradoodles and goldendoodles are some of the most well known of the doodle dogs.

Borges said the group and playdates are open to both doodles and other dog breeds that like to play with doodles. The next event is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, July 31 at the dog park in Valley Oak Park, located at 2780 Mabry Drive.

To learn more about future play dates, join the Natomas Doodle Play Dates Facebook group or watch The Natomas Buzz calendar.