Natomas COVID-19 Cases Drop, Countywide Numbers Climb

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

New cases of COVID-19 declined slightly last week among those who reside in Natomas zip codes, according to data released today Sacramento County Public Health officials.

Between July 12 and July 19, new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835 numbered 75, down 14% from 87 cases logged the previous reporting period. Zip codes 95834 and 95835 each reported 26 new cases while zip code 95833 logged 23 new cases.

Meanwhile, the rate of new COVID-19 cases has climbed countywide to 12.9 per 100,000 people who had been tested, with 753 new cases and three deaths reported over the weekend, according to the data posted today. County data also shows 131 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 31 of those individuals reported to be in intensive care units.

Sacramento County health officials last week issued a recommendation that masks be worn indoors, even by those who have been vaccinated against the virus, due to the rising number of new cases including the the highly contagious Delta variant. Officials continue to encourage those who are eligible get vaccinated.

Natomas is estimated to have a population of 110,000, according to data on the U.S. Census Bureau website. Breakthrough cases among those who are vaccinated, hospitalizations and death data is not made available by zip code.