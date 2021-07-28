In Memoriam: Brian Leonhardt

by

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Brian Dewey Leonhardt, of Sacramento, California, passed away on July 23, 2021 after a two-and-a-half month long battle with Covid-19. He was 46 years old.

Born May 1, 1975 in Olympia, Washington, Brian spent his early years in the Evergreen State, moving at an early age with his family to Spokane. He loved the area and graduated from Central Valley High School in 1993. It was in Spokane where Brian gained a love for music, sports, the outdoors, cars, and that helping others was something that brought him joy. He earned the high rank of an Eagle Scout. He participated in wrestling, football, cross country, and track.

Throughout his life, Brian was quick to volunteer to help a friend, a family member, or a complete stranger in their time of need. He loved learning new skills, including how to fix things. He didn’t believe in having others do repairs that he could do himself. He used these skills to bless many. He had a quick wit and an honest sense of humor. He was devoted and loyal to family and friends, and even to his favorite teams—the BYU Cougars, San Francisco 49ers, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Upon graduating from high school, Brian went on to study engineering beginning his college education at Idaho State, Moscow. He interrupted his studies to serve for two years as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Brian loved the Brazilian people and learned the Portuguese language.

Brian was a man of quiet faith, a believer in Jesus Christ, and spent his life trying to emulate his Lord and Savior through service and kindness. After completing his mission, Brian transferred to Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. He loved studying and enjoyed his time at BYU. Ultimately, graduating with a degree in mechanical engineering.

While at BYU, Brian met and fell in love with Tara Lynne Tedesco, and they were married in Oakland, California on May 9, 1998. Brian worked as an engineer in Appleton, Wisconsin and Fullerton, California, before moving to Sacramento, California in 2004 where he and Tara have lived ever since. Brian and Tara have been raising four children together and he loved them all dearly, as they were his inspiration and joy–Brooke (21), Natalie (19), Nathan (17) and Jillian (13). He was fiercely proud of his four children.

Brian worked loyally as an engineer and project manager for Basalite Concrete Products, and he greatly enjoyed the company and his fellow co-workers during his 17 years there. He used his talent for problem-solving, mechanical design, hard work and dedication to build concrete manufacturing plants throughout the West Coast, Rocky Mountains and Canada.

Brian is survived by his beloved wife Tara and their four children. He is also survived by his mother Cheryl Wilson, father Richard Leonhardt and stepmother, Frieda Leonhardt. He is preceded in death by his stepfather, Jim Wilson. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Beverly Marsh. Brian’s family is large and loving — and he is survived by all 11 of his siblings.

Funeral services to celebrate Brian’s life will be held on Tuesday, August 3 at 10 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 761 Rio Tierra Avenue, in Sacramento. Internment will follow at the Mount Vernon Memorial Park, 8201 Greenback Lane, in Fair Oaks.