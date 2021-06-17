You Asked, We Got the Answer

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

“Do you know why the small dog park at Inderkum is closed?

Or when it will reopen?” —Katherine Breese

Miesha K. Ross, District Director for Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby’s office, explains the reason for the small dog park closure at the North Natomas Regional Park:

“The small dog park was closed on May 29 based on complaints of unsafe grass area. The complaint included pictures of holes and bare grass areas that we did not want to have any dogs injured by. The plan over the next several months is to fill in any holes, overseed, and top dress the seed. This process has not started yet. The Parks maintenance team will likely have irrigation running during the day to keep the seed moist and will evaluate the park after two months.

“Since this is the first closure based on safety concerns, Parks did not have official signs on hand, but do intend to place permanent signs up indicating (which) dog park is for small or large animals when one chamber is closed. Currently, we do not have a scheduled date for reopening, but hope to have more information soon.”