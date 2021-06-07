Pedestrian in Recent Collision Dies from Injuries

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The pedestrian injured during a recent traffic accident in Natomas has died.

Amrik Gosal, 76, has been identified by family as the man who was struck by a vehicle near Connor Circle and Crest Drive at about 5:33 p.m. on May 27.

A Natomas resident for more than 20 years, Gosal walked the neighborhood taking the same route every day, twice a day, a member of the family told The Natomas Buzz.

Gosal died from his injuries a week after the accident on Friday, June 4.

The Sacramento Fire Department was first on the scene of the accident followed by Sacramento Police. Gosal sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle, a four-door Lexus, remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators, confirmed Sacramento Police spokesperson Officer Karl Chan.

So that they may better understand what happened, the family is asking anyone who saw Gosal walking on May 27, who witnessed the accident or who has surveillance footage contact the Sacramento Police Department.

The preliminary investigation indicates neither speed nor driving under the influence appear to be factors in the collision, according to Chan.

The Sacramento Police Department’s Major Collisions Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation.

“If people have additional information and video, definitely contact the Sacramento Police Department,” Chan said.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the non-emergency number at (916) 264-5471 and refer to the location of the accident or Incident No. 21-144542.