New Olive Garden in Natomas Approved

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Plans for a new Olive Garden restaurant in Natomas were recently approved by city planning officials.

The eatery will be located in the space formerly occupied by Casa Ramos, at 3511 N Freeway Boulevard, in the Sacramento Gateway shopping center.

According to public records, city planning has approved a request by Darden Restaurants Inc. to remodel the interior and exterior of the existing 7,500 square-foot building to make way for a new Olive Garden Italian Kitchen.

Interior work includes new finishes, new furniture, kitchen equipment, electrical, mechanical and plumbing work. Exterior updates include new stone plank, paint, replacing the main entry door and replacing an existing window with a to-go door. Landscaping and new signage were also approved.

Olive Garden also proposes to trim the existing trees along site frontage under a separate permit to improve visibility.

Olive Garden is an American casual dining restaurant chain specializing in Italian-American cuisine. It is a subsidiary of Darden Restaurants, Inc., which is headquartered in Orange County, Florida.

The new eatery will be a full-service restaurant with a full line of alcohol sales and will operate from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Olive Garden currently has locations on Challenge Way in Sacramento as well as Citrus Heights, Roseville, Folsom and Elk Grove.

Casa Ramos Mexican Restaurant closed permanently earlier in 2021 after operating for five years at the location. Mimi’s Cafe was the original tenant.