New Sleep Number Store Slated for Natomas

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A new Sleep Number retail location in Sacramento is slated for a storefront in Natomas.

The new store will be located on the southwest corner of Truxel Road and Gateway Park Boulevard, next door to Nation’s Giant Burgers.

Hiring is already under way for home delivery drivers and sales representatives, according to the company’s website.

The store is expected to open this summer, Patrick Marasco, vice president of business development for Nation’s Foodservice Inc. told The Natomas Buzz.

Sleep Number is a popular mattress and bedding company best known for its Sleep Number beds, which are made with an adjustable air mattress. Currently there are stores in Elk Grove, Roseville and Vacaville.

The corner where Nation’s is located is made up of four parcels. Marasco recently filed an application with the city for rezoning.

“We are basically seeking to change the HC zoning (highway commercial) to a more general commercial category for the three non-drive thru parcels,” Marasco said. “The reason for this is that we intend to lease to a dental services tenant for the second half of the larger multi-tenant building and this use is considered office and is not allowed in the HC zone.”

One of the parcels will remain zoned for highway commercial use because it is permitted and site construction is currently in place for a drive-thru coffee operator.

“We are still working to finalize the lease for the drive-thru with a large, national coffee operator,” Marasco said.

The rezone request requires approval by the Sacramento City Council. It will be heard first by the Sacramento Planning and Design Commission which will make a recommendation to either approve or deny the request.