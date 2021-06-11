New Bober Tea Store Planned for Natomas

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Bober Tea will be opening a new location in Natomas.

“We are aiming for sometime in August,” said Van Duong, who owns the store with husband Trinh Nguyen. “That’s our goal, to try to get a little bit of summer.”

The artisan bubble and fruit tea shop will be moving into the 1,600 square-foot space formerly occupied by Vampire Penguin, at 3620 North Freeway Boulevard, in the Village shopping center.

Bober Tea is known by its fans as being “Instagram-worthy” and for its milk caps, a layer of cream made with Hokkaido milk that floats on top of the tea. In addition to handcrafted beverages, the store will sell Mochi Dough Japanese donuts.

The first Bober Tea store reportedly opened in the Bishan Mass Rapid Transit station in Singapore in 2019. There are now locations throughout Singapore, two in the Philippines and one in China.

Locally, Bober Tea Sacramento is located on 65th Street and Bober Tea Midtown on L Street. In addition to the new Natomas site, stores are also in the works for Elk Grove, Stockton, Walnut Creek and Troy, Michigan, according to the Bober Tea USA website.

“We are trying to open as soon as possible, but it will be worth the wait,” said Duong. “I hope it’s a fun place to gather and hang out since things are opening up again.”

Husband-and-wife team Duong and Nguyen also own and operate the Edible Eats store on Arena Boulevard in Natomas.