Natomas Short-Term Street & Sidewalk Closures

STAFF REPORT
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz
The following short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas beginning June 11, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:
- Azevedo Drive at W El Camino Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
- Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Dorine Way at O’malley Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Erin Drive at Athena Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Erin Drive at Fairweather Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
- Fairweather Drive at Omalley Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
- Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center Drive and Del Paso Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Normington Drive North of W El Camino Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
- Northview Drive, between Norcroft Street and Tenaya Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
- Northview Drive at Norwich Court (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
- Norwich Court, between Northview Drive and Nordell Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
- Virgil Court, South of W El Camino Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
- W El Camino Avenue, between Dorine Way and Virgil Court (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
