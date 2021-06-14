You are here: Home / transportation / Natomas Short-Term Street & Sidewalk Closures

Natomas Short-Term Street & Sidewalk Closures

June 14, 2021 by Leave a Comment

STAFF REPORT
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The following short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas beginning June 11, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:

  • Azevedo Drive at W El Camino Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
  • Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • Dorine Way at O’malley Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • Erin Drive at Athena Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • Erin Drive at Fairweather Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
  • Fairweather Drive at Omalley Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
  • Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center Drive and Del Paso Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • Normington Drive North of W El Camino Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
  • Northview Drive, between Norcroft Street and Tenaya Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
  • Northview Drive at Norwich Court (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
  • Norwich Court, between Northview Drive and Nordell Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
  • Virgil Court, South of W El Camino Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
  • W El Camino Avenue, between Dorine Way and Virgil Court (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)

