Doyle Pool Open for Recreational Swim

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Sacramento public pools have kicked off the summer season with $1 admission for all visitors through June 20.

“Last year, due to the pandemic, we were only able to open a few pools to limited in-person programs,” said Mario Lara, Director of Youth, Parks & Community Enrichment. “This summer, we are excited to offer a safe place for residents to swim at 14 facilities.”

In Natomas, this includes Doyle Pool, located at 2827 Mendel Way in Northgate Park.

The Aquatics Division this year will offer swim lessons, swim team, water aerobics and recreation swimming at Doyle Pool.

After this weekend, community pools will cost $2 per child and $4 per adult and will be open with varying hours and days through mid-August. “Swim Safe Sacramento” scholarships are available to provide free aquatics programs to people demonstrating financial need.

Following current state Covid-19 guidelines, unvaccinated individuals are asked to wear masks at City pools when not in the water.

• To learn more about individual pool hours, swim lessons, swim team, water aerobics and recreation swim, visit cityofsacramento.org/ParksandRec/Recreation/Aquatics.

• To find a public sprayground in Natomas, visit natomasbuzz.com/2021/05/spraygrounds-in-natomas-now-open-for-play/.