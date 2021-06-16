Cause of Natomas House Fire Undetermined

by

The cause of a fire which damaged two homes last night on Sandcastle Way has not yet been determined.

The Sacramento Fire Department received a call of a structure fire on the 2300 block of Sandcastle Way at about 10:53 p.m. Monday, June 14.

Witnesses who live in the area told The Natomas Buzz they heard vehicles doing burnouts and fireworks before a palm tree situated between two homes caught fire.

Sacramento Fire spokesperson Capt. Keith Wade confirmed witnesses told investigators that they heard a loud boom then the palm tree fire began.

“That points to an aerial firework, but there is no eye witness and there is no way to rule out burning below due to burn scars,” Wade said. “So human activity on the ground is also possible.”

The fire caused exterior damage to both homes and spread into the attic of one of the homes. Both SMUD and PG&E also responded to the scene to turn off the utilities to one home due to fire damage to its meters.

“Both families remained in their homes and were not displaced,” Wade said.

Investigation is ongoing.