Antique Faire Moves to Sleep Train Arena

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The Sacramento Antique Faire is temporarily moving to the old arena site in Natomas while its longtime home is under construction.

Since 2004, the outdoor antique and collectible marketplace has been held the second Sunday of every month — rain or shine — under the freeway at 21st and X streets.

But the market had to find a new home while Caltrans replaces the 21st Avenue bridge deck as part of a $5.9 million project already under way.

After a brief hiatus (the last event was held in March 2021), the monthly marketplace will resume this weekend in the Sleep Train Arena parking lot.

“The very very good news is we have a beautiful site at Sleep Train Arena,” said market owner Marylon Rose. “It really is a godsend that it turned out the way that it did.”

Rose touts the site’s ample parking and shade provided by mature trees located throughout the lot. The market features 300 antique and collectibles vendors.

The Sacramento Antique Faire will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 13. Admission costs $3 per person and children age 16 and under are free. Pets are not allowed at the market and masks are required to attend.

Rose said the Sacramento Antique Faire has contracted to rent parking lot space for a year.

Sleep Train Arena has remained mostly vacant since hosting its last Sacramento Kings game in 2016. During the pandemic, the arena has served as an alternate care hospital, testing site for autonomous vehicles and storage for unused rental cars.

Shoppers are asked to use the East Entrance off Truxel Road.