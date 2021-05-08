You Asked, We Got the Answer

by

“Do you happen to know the estimated timeframe of the completion of the aquatic center in the Natomas regional park?” —Tiffany Nilles

Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby gave an update on the North Natomas Community Center and Aquatic Complex currently under construction in the North Natomas Regional Park during a recent meeting of the North Natomas Community Coalition:

“The facility is coming along nicely,” Ashby said.

Ground broke on the multi-million dollar North Natomas Community Center and Aquatics Complex in September 2019. According to Ashby, the project got “a little off course” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Originally it would have been (open) in May,” Ashby told the community group in April. “Then we had slowdowns. I think September is a safer bet.”

Ashby explained that challenges with rebar have delayed completion of the Olympic-size pool, adding that the center may open before work on this feature is completed.

When the center is ready to open to the public, Ashby said a “grand opening and several days of tours” are in the works. Plans she echoed during the 2021 State of Natomas.

When finished the North Natomas Community Center and Aquatics Center will consist of the 50-meter Olympic-size competition pool, shaded bleachers, a 25-meter recreation pool, a zero-entry activity pool with a children’s water park, splash pad and water slides.

An administration building will contain showers, lockers, concessions, and staff offices. There will also be a community center with patio seating and a fire pit which will be available to rent by the public for private events.