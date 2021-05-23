Vampire Penguin Hopes to Relocate in Natomas

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The current Vampire Penguin location in Natomas will close after today.

Plans are to reopen in a new location in Natomas, but a site has not yet been finalized, according to franchisee Rosanna Thompson.

The closure was announced on social media on May 5, 2021.

“Since we opened for business five years ago your loyal support of our small business has helped us grow, and now we need better facilities and space to serve you better!” read the post on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. “Our last date of operation will be on Sunday May 23, 2021 so come get your treats before we temporarily close our doors.”

The Natomas Vampire Penguin location opened in February 2016 in the Sacramento Gateway shopping center on North Freeway Boulevard.

Vampire Penguin serves Taiwanese shaved snow which is made from ice blocks flavored with fruit concentrates and non-dairy cream. Each Location is independently owned.

The first Vampire Penguin opened in 2013 on Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento. Today, the franchise chain has locations in Carmichael, Granite Bay, Elk Grove, South Sacramento and Yuba City as well as Utah, South Carolina and Virginia. There are also plans to open stores in Arizona, Florida and Georgia in 2021.

In additional to finding a new location in Natomas, Thompson said she is in negotiations to open a Vampire Penguin in Folsom.