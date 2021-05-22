Two Killed, Five Others Injured in Natomas Crash

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Two people were killed and five others were injured in a two-car collision tonight in Natomas.

First responders were called to the scene at about 7:30 p.m. on May 21.

According to CHP spokesperson Officer A.J. McTaggart, a blue convertible Ford Mustang was traveling westbound on Striker Avenue at a high rate of speed. At the same time, a Chevrolet Malibu was travelling northbound on National Drive at about 50 mph.

At least one witness told CHP investigators they saw the Mustang fail to stop at the intersection causing it to collide with the Malibu. The Mustang then overturned, grazing a nearby building occupied by Capitol Store Fixtures.

McTaggart said two male passengers, believed to be sitting in the rear of the vehicle, were ejected from the Mustang and pronounced deceased on the scene by first responders.

The right front passenger, a male, and driver of the Mustang, a 19-year-old man from Sacramento, were both transported to a nearby hospital with major injuries, McTaggart said.

The driver of the Malibu, a woman, and two passengers, a woman and a child, were all transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, McTaggart said.

According to the CHP, it is not known whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the accident.

The intersection at National Drive and Striker Avenue will remained closed to through traffic while investigators work the scene, McTaggart said.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who can provide any additional information is asked to contact Officer A.J. McTaggart at the North Sacramento Area CHP office at 916-348-2300 or by cell phone at 916-798-0975.