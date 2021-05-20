Oversight Results in Delinquent Taxes for NUSD

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The Natomas Unified School District currently owes Sacramento County more than $140,000 in unpaid bonds and levies.

The Natomas Buzz discovered the delinquent tax bills when researching properties owned by the school district for a separate article.

According to public records, the school district has not paid the second property tax bill installment on more than 20 properties it owns in Natomas. Payment was due on April 10, 2021.

Superintendent Chris Evans confirmed Wednesday that the missed payments were an oversight. The school district paid the first installment in November.

Schools are tax exempt from paying property tax but not exempt from direct levies, or special district bonds, according to Sacramento County spokesperson Ken Casparis.

In the case of the Natomas Unified School District, those include Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency fees for levee improvements and flood control infrastructure as well as the 1915 Act bond usually used for improvements such as streets, curbs, gutters and other infrastructure.

The school district’s tax bills range from $5.35, for 1901 Arena Boulevard, to $22,839.12, for 3301 Fong Ranch Road. Because the bills were not paid by the April 10, 2021 deadline, each property has been assessed a 10% penalty plus a $20 fee.

For example, the school district now owes $25,143.03 for Natomas High School instead of the $22,839.12 originally billed.

The Natomas Unified School District typically pays with a bulk check or a single check payment for multiple parcels, Casparis said.

Evans said the school district’s fiscal team would pay the outstanding bill without delay.

According to Casparis, no additional penalties will be applied to the past due bills until July 1, 2021, when the bills roll into redemption and 1.5% per month interest is applied.