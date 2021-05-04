New Exhibit Debuts at Home of Future Art Gallery

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The Natomas Garden & Arts Club will unveil their debut art show this Thursday at the old Fire Station No. 15 building.

The show will feature 15 artworks created by more than 25 artists who reside in Natomas and the greater Sacramento area. It will run from the beginning of May through August 2021.

The Natomas Garden & Arts Club plans to transform the now-vacant, former fire station building into a permanent garden center and art gallery.

The city approved funding to renovate the building to house an art gallery, classrooms and gathering spaces, but the project was put on hold due to budgetary concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

For security reasons, the the city installed a chain link fence around the building and used plywood to cover the windows and doors.

The art show is meant to both improve the aesthetic of these security measures as well as raise community awareness of the planned garden and arts center. The show was installed on the building exterior over the weekend with approval from the city’s Office of Arts and Culture.

The Natomas Garden & Arts Club plans to hold a short event to celebrate the show 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 6 in front of the red garage bay doors.

Artists will be joined by charter members of the club and its current board of directors. The event and interviews with the artists will also be streamed live on Facebook.

Old Fire Station No. 15 is located at 1591 Newborough Drive, off Truxel Road.

To learn more about the Natomas Garden & Arts Club visit their website at https://natomasgac.org/.