Natomas Resident Tries Tune-up from Bike Doc

by

BY DOUG SNELL

FOR THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

I took my 1990s Trek 930 for a quick tune-up and repairs at the North Natomas Bike Doc event last week at Universal Technical Institute. I started by making a reservation through the link I found for the event on North Natomas Jibe’s website.

On the day of the event, April 29, I rode my bike over and met the crew. Check in was really easy. You just give your name and sign in. Then tell the crew what work you you are requesting for your bike.

Together we filled out a work order and put a tag on the bike. Then, I just waited and chatted with the crew.

The whole Bike Doc team rides to tune-up events on their bikes with trailers in tow which carry all of their gear and tools. The whole team is active with various bike related groups around Sacramento including Sacramento Bike Advocates.

When it was my bike’s turn, a technician named Ray quickly adjusted my brakes, gears and filled my tires. He gave me tips on how to adjust my gear cables and showed me the wear on one of my sprockets. All of the adjustments were finished in about 15 minute.

The team does a great job and helped probably two dozen or more people in less than an hour.

I really love this service! Try them out!

For the Bike Doc schedule and to sign up for an appointment, go to https://jibe.org/bike/bike-doc.