Natomas Disturbance Leads to Pursuit and Arrest

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

One person has been arrested after leading Sacramento Police officers on a vehicle pursuit which started in Natomas.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, May 23 police officers responded to a report of a subject causing a disturbance outside of a residence on the 10 block of Rio Adelanto Court.

According to a Sacramento Police Dept. spokesperson, officers located the subject leaving the area in a vehicle and attempted to conduct an enforcement stop.

The suspect fled the area which led to a vehicle pursuit, police said. The pursuit was eventually discontinued and monitored with assistance from a police helicopter.

At one point, police said, the suspect stopped the vehicle and fled into a residence on the 2700 block of Grove Ave. Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect inside the residence.

According to police, the suspect eventually exited the residence and attempted to flee on foot. The suspect was apprehended with assistance from a police K-9 and arrested for charges related to the vehicle pursuit and resisting arrest.

No additional details are available at this time.