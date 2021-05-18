In Memoriam: Glenn Paul Tietjen

by

Glenn Paul Tietjen, age 70, of Sacramento, California passed away on April 8, 2021, from complications of a life-extending surgery. He was predeceased by his mother, Joan McDermott Tietjen. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Janice, daughter Jessica, his father, two brothers, and three sisters.

Glenn was originally from Long Island, New York. From the age of 16 until he was 27 years old, he was a professional musician and he loved it — until he lost his passion. Glenn wanted warmer weather, so he decided to move out to Southern California which is where he met his future wife, Janice. In 1985 the couple moved to South Natomas with their two-year-old daughter.

For employment, Glenn went to work for a few small companies and a larger organization, but decided he would prefer to be self-employed. So in 1989 he formed Crystal Clear Professional Window Cleaners, which he ran for 23 years.

By then, Glenn had found his passion for music again, after forming and performing in the Sacramento region with a few small bands and as a solo artist. He decided he could share his love of music by teaching it to others.

Glenn started Natomas School of Music in 2006 as its first instructor. Natomas School of Music celebrated its 15th anniversary this year, in 2021. Currently the school has 340 students who are taught by various teachers, either virtually or in-person. Glenn’s wish was to continue the school as it is an integral part of the community.

Glenn did not want a funeral, however, a memorial site at www.everloved.com has been set up in his memory. Friends or acquaintances who want to comment on their relationship with Glenn and share photos are invited to do so on the memorial site.