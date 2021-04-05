Video of Natomas Shooting Suspects Released

by

Sacramento Police today released surveillance footage from a deadly shooting in Natomas last fall, in hopes of identifying suspects in the case.

“Our detectives have been working for the last six months to identify those responsible for this shooting,” said Sacramento Police Dept. North Area Captain Steve Oliveira.

On Sept. 25, 2020 at about 1 a.m. Sacramento patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting that had just occurred at an apartment complex on the 2600 block of Stonecreek Drive.

When officers arrived, they found two adult victims, one male and one female, who had sustained gunshot wounds. After being transported to a hospital the female victim, later identified as 19-year-old Sarayah Redmond, died from her injuries. The male victim, who was also taken to the hospital, survived his injuries.

“We are hoping that by releasing this surveillance footage somebody will come forward with information that can ultimately bring closure to Sarayah’s family and friends,” Oliveira said.

Detectives today released surveillance footage of a group of subjects detectives believe to be involved in the shooting. They seek the community’s assistance in identifying anyone that they may recognize in the video surveillance footage.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this shooting to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.