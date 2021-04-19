Scholarship Apps Available for Natomas Seniors

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Three Natomas community organizations are now accepting applications from this year’s high school seniors and others for multiple scholarships.

The Natomas School Foundation will offer scholarships to current seniors who attend high school in the Natomas Unified School District and have 50 hours or more of volunteer, community service, formal employment, or service to their school through a formal club or organization during the last two years. Applications are due May 7, 2021 and awards can be used towards educational expenses in accredited four-year or two-year colleges or in a trade school.

Applications for Gardenland-Northgate Neighborhood Association scholarships are due May 14, 2021. Students must live within the neighborhood association’s boundaries (see map below), must be currently enrolled as a high school senior with a graduation date in the 2020-21 academic year and have been admitted to or are registered to attend an accredited university or community college. Students who live in the neighborhood, are currently attending an accredited university, community college, or vocational school, and who are continuing their studies in the 2021-22 school year, may also apply. Scholarships range from $500 to $1,250.

The Gardenland Northgate Neighborhood Association is also accepting applications for its Josi Juarez Memorial Scholarship for $1,000. Applicants must meet the same guidelines as the GNNA scholarship, but also demonstrate an emphasis on serving their community. The scholarship honors Juarez who was a longtime community volunteer. Students who apply for the Josi Juarez Memorial Scholarship will also be considered for the GNNA Scholarship, however applicants can only be awarded one of the two scholarships within an academic year.

The Natomas Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for multiple scholarships. The deadline is May 15, 2021. Seniors from Inderkum High, Natomas High, Natomas Charter School, Discovery High and NP3 High schools are eligible to apply for five scholarships ranging from $250 to $1,000.

Graduating seniors must submit a completed application, a reference for a minimum of 25 hours of community service, provide proof of an application in progress, acceptance or registration at an accredited college or university, and respond to writing prompts. A letter of recommendation is not required, but encouraged.

For more information: