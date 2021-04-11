Police Investigate Woman’s Death Near Bike Trail

by

Sacramento Police are investigating the death of a woman believed to be homeless found Saturday near the American River Bike Trail.

Officers responded to the trail, near mile marker 3, at about 3:41 p.m. on April 10. A caller had reported seeing a woman who appeared to be deceased nearby, according to a press release issued this morning by the Sacramento Police Dept.

Upon their arrival, police officers located an adult woman who had sustained visible injuries, possibly from an assault. The woman was declared dead at the scene by Sacramento Fire Department personnel.

Investigators believe the victim was unhoused and staying in an encampment in the area. Mile marker 3 on the trail is near where Northgate Boulevard, Del Paso Boulevard and Highway 160 meet.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have taken over the investigation and police detectives plan to canvass the area for witnesses and evidence to help determine what occurred during this incident. This investigation is in the early stages and police said no suspect information is available.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified.

The Sacramento Police Department asks any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.