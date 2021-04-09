Partial Lane Closures Scheduled this Weekend for Interstate 80 and Bridge Over Sacramento River

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Caltrans is alerting motorists that beginning this weekend the Caltrans Workers Memorial Bridge on Interstate 80 at the Sacramento River will have partial lane closures in both directions.

Ongoing construction is scheduled for the median and shoulders.

For workers and motorist safety this weekend the far left lane in both directions will be closed between West El Camino in Natomas and Reed Avenue in West Sacramento. The remaining two lanes will be open for use.

The inside No. 1, far left lane in both directions will be closed for 30 hours continuously from Saturday, April 10 at 10 p.m. through Monday, April 12 at 4 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol will be present in the work zone. Motorists are asked to use caution and expect construction traffic to be entering and exiting the highway during this period.

Weather conditions could delay or cancel scheduled work, according to Caltrans.