New COVID-19 Cases in Natomas Hold Steady

New cases of COVID-19 among those who reside in Natomas zip held steady last week, according to data released today by Sacramento County Public Health officials.

Between March 29 and April 5, new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas numbered 104 — a slight increase of 3% of from 101 cases the previous reporting period.

County data shows the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas since April 7 is now 7,387 or about 6.7% of those who live in the 95833, 95834 and 95835 zip codes. This figure is based on the estimated population of 110,000 in Natomas, according to data on the U.S. Census Bureau website.

According to the data released April 5, there were 42 new cases in zip code 95835 last week, a 6% decrease from 45 cases the previous week.

In zip code 95833, 33 new cases, a 3% increase from the previous week, were reported. Zip code 95834 logged 29 new cases, a 20% increase.*

*Sacramento County does not report the number of cases likely recovered, hospitalizations or deaths by zip code on its epidemiology dashboards.