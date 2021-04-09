Natomas Short-Term Street & Sidewalk Closures

STAFF REPORT
The following short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas beginning April 8, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:
- Azusa Street, West of Thelma Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
- Athena Avenue at Erin Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Brunswick Way, between Greymere and Dorine Ways (periodic sidewalk sand traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
- Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Del Paso Boulevard, between Northgate Boulevard and Railroad Drive (road closure for floodgate repairs)
- E Commerce Way, between N Park Drive and Marina Dunes Way (temporary road closure for tree maintenance)
- El Centro Road at Hawkview Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for conduit repair)
- Erin Drive at Athena Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Erin Drive, between Athena Avenue and Brunswick Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
- Erin Drive at Fairweather Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
- Morell Avenue at Azusa Street (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Northview Drive at Bridgeford Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for utility cuts paving)
- Norwich Court at Northview Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete ramp construction)
- Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center Drive and Del Paso Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Thelma Avenue at Ciric Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Thelma Avenue, between W El Camino and Hawk Avenues (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
- Unity Circle, between Unity Point Avenue and Unity Park Street (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
