Natomas Short-Term Street & Sidewalk Closures

April 8, 2021

STAFF REPORT
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The following short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas beginning April 8, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:

  • Azusa Street, West of Thelma Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
  • Athena Avenue at Erin Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • Brunswick Way, between Greymere and Dorine Ways (periodic sidewalk sand traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
  • Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • Del Paso Boulevard, between Northgate Boulevard and Railroad Drive (road closure for floodgate repairs)
  • E Commerce Way, between N Park Drive and Marina Dunes Way (temporary road closure for tree maintenance)
  • El Centro Road at Hawkview Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for conduit repair)
  • Erin Drive at Athena Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • Erin Drive, between Athena Avenue and Brunswick Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
  • Erin Drive at Fairweather Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
  • Morell Avenue at Azusa Street (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • Northview Drive at Bridgeford Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for utility cuts paving)
  • Norwich Court at Northview Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete ramp construction)
  • Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center Drive and Del Paso Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • Thelma Avenue at Ciric Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • Thelma Avenue, between W El Camino and Hawk Avenues (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
  • Unity Circle, between Unity Point Avenue and Unity Park Street (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)

