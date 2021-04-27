Natomas COVID-19 Cases Lowest Since October

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

New cases of COVID-19 dropped for the second consecutive week among those who reside in Natomas zip codes, according to data released Monday by Sacramento County Public Health officials.

Between April 19 and April 26, new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas numbered 66 — a 27% decrease from 91 cases the previous reporting period.

According to the data released on April 26, there were 20 new cases in zip code 95833, a 50% drop from 40 cases the previous week. The data also shows 17 new cases in zip code 95835, a 32% decrease from 25 cases the week before.

Numbers of new COVID-19 cases for zip codes 95833 and 95835 — and for Natomas overall — were the lowest since October 2020, according to the data.

Only zip code 95834 reported an increase of 11.5% from the previous week, with 29 new cases reported.

While Natomas numbers have started trending downward for the second time since the New Year, more than 400 new cases were reported over the weekend for Sacramento County. The county’s case rate is down to 8%, but the positivity rate is about 2.5% — not enough to move out of the state’s red tier by the end of April as expected.

The tier system indicates which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity.

During a press briefing last week, Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye told reporters that recent numbers indicate Sacramento County will not move into the less restrictive orange tier, citing community spread. She added the county likely will not revert back to the purple tier.