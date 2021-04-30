Authorities Search for At-risk Missing Man

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office are searching for an at-risk man who was reported missing more than 24 hours ago.

According to Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Rod Grassman, 71-year-old John Torgerson had not been located as of 2:30 p.m. today, April 29.

Torgerson was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at 2271 Garden Highway. He is described as white, 160 pounds, and 5’9″ tall.

At the time he went missing, Torgerson is believe to have been wearing a pink polo shirt with white stripes, yellow sweatshirt and blue jeans. He is said to wear a necklace with contact information.

According to posts on social media, family members searched all along the Garden Highway and the surrounding area until just after 12 a.m. today and resumed the search before daylight today.

Authorities this morning issued a regional emergency alert which was broadcast via text message, email and a Sacramento Region Emergency Notification System alert. Sheriff’s deputies have been searched the area and along the levee with air supports.

Torgerson suffers from a medical condition and may become disoriented. He is believed to be on foot.

If you see Torgerson, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5111 or 911.