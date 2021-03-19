Seen in Natomas: Vaccines Rain or Shine

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Rain didn’t prevent 2,180 people from getting their COVID-19 vaccine shots yesterday at Natomas High School.

The Natomas Unified School District partners with county health, city officials and others to administer free COVID-19 vaccinations every Thursday at the school.

Typically, the weekly vaccination clinic is a drive-thru operation with most vaccine seekers remaining in their vehicles. But with wet weather in the forecast, the clinic shifted formats on March 18 and moved indoors.

This week most patients parked their vehicles and walked onto campus where first and second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the school gym. (Patients who were not ambulatory, over the age of 75, or had a visible handicap placard/sticker were not required to leave their vehicles.)

The community vaccination clinic follows guidelines for priority groups identified by the state. As of March 17 6,750 community members had been vaccinated at the clinic, according to a post on social media.

The clinic is staffed by school district and city employees along with dozens of community volunteers and other partner groups.