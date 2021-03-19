Plans Filed to Subdivide Natomas Fountains Site

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Plans have been submitted to subdivide land once slated to be the Natomas Fountains shopping center.

Landowner Ethan Conrad seeks to split the 12.5 acres located at 3801 Gateway Park Boulevard into three separate parcels, according to an application filed with the city of Sacramento.

The purpose: to be able to sell, lease or finance the individual lots in the future. No development is currently being proposed, according to the application.

At least three different projects proposed for this location have failed to launch.

In January 2017, city officials approved Conrad’s plans to develop an 115,960 square foot retail center on the site dubbed the Natomas Fountains. The center was to be anchored by a grocery store and include a mix of restaurants, clothing and specialty shops. But the project never broke ground.

Just over a year later, in May 2018, the city received a request to subdivide the same property, nestled between Gateway Park Boulevard and Truxel Road, into seven parcels and construct a new 111-room Home 2 Suites hotel on approximately 2.21 acres. That application was later withdrawn.

Then early last year, in January 2020, developer Sotiris Kolokotronis submitted an application to build the Natomas Fountains Apartments, a 312-unit market-rate complex on the site. Kolokotronis circulated his plan and gave a presentation on the project to the North Natomas Community Coalition, highlighting the planned residential buildings, community center, pool, and other amenities. According to the Sacramento Business Journal, escrow was set to close in April 2020 — then the pandemic hit.

Subdividing larger parcels to make them easier to market to developers is not uncommon. For example, in 2017 the partially developed commercial property, where the Westlake Village shopping center sits on the northwest corner of Del Paso and El Centro roads, was split into five parcels.

Currently, the Natomas Fountains property is listed for sale for $10.78 million. At press time, a message left for Conrad for comment had not been returned.

The application to subdivide the property will require a public hearing and final approval by the city’s Zoning Administrator.