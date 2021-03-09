You are here: Home / transportation / Natomas Short-Term Street & Sidewalk Closures

Natomas Short-Term Street & Sidewalk Closures

BY THE NATOMAS BUZZ STAFF
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The following short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas beginning March 8, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:

  • Athena Avenue at Erin Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • Erin Drive at Fairweather Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
  • Kalamer Way at Maybrook Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
  • Morell Street at Azusa Street (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • Northview Drive at Bridgeford Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center Drive and Del Paso Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • San Juan Road at Azevedo Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
  • Thelma Avenue at Ciric Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)

