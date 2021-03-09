Natomas Short-Term Street & Sidewalk Closures

BY THE NATOMAS BUZZ STAFF
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz
The following short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas beginning March 8, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:
- Athena Avenue at Erin Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Erin Drive at Fairweather Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
- Kalamer Way at Maybrook Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
- Morell Street at Azusa Street (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Northview Drive at Bridgeford Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center Drive and Del Paso Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- San Juan Road at Azevedo Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
- Thelma Avenue at Ciric Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
