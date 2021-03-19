Natomas Pacific Pathways Prep Middle School Recognized as 2021 Distinguished School

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Natomas Pacific Pathways Prep Middle School is being honored by the 2021 California Distinguished Schools Program, it was announced Thursday by state State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.

Natomas Pacific Pathways Prep Middle School is among 100 middle and high schools statewide being recognized by the Distinguished Schools distinction and one of only three from Sacramento County.

“These schools are great examples of California’s commitment to provide outstanding public education for all students, and their data-driven efforts have helped ensure that their students leave with the tools and skills they need to be successful after graduation,” said Thurmond in a press release issued on March 18.

The California Department of Education identifies and awards eligible schools based on performance and progress on state benchmarks such as test scores, suspension rates, conditions and climate. The Distinguished Schools Program recognizes schools for their work closing the achievement gap and achieving exceptional student performance.

According to the press release, Distinguished Schools are examples of excellent teaching, learning, and collaboration along with successful, data-driven school efforts ranging from professional development to positive behavior intervention.

“Our thanks go to the entire communities surrounding these schools, including the teachers, administrators, and classified employees as well as the students and their families who, through teamwork, all accomplished this impressive achievement together,” added Thurmond.

Natomas Pacific Pathways Prep Middle School is an independent, public charter school with students in grades 6-8 located in the Natomas Unified School District. Elementary schools and middle and high schools are recognized in alternate years and awardees hold the title for two years.