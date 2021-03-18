You are here: Home / covid-19 / Natomas COVID-19 Cases Trending Downward

Natomas COVID-19 Cases Trending Downward

March 17, 2021 by Leave a Comment
BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

New cases of COVID-19 continued to drop among those who reside in Natomas zip codes, according to data released this week by Sacramento County Public Health officials.

Between March 8 and March 15, new COVID-19 cases in Natomas numbered 74 — an overall decline of 11% from 83 cases the previous reporting period.

According to the data released March 15, there were 26 new cases in zip code 95834  last week, a 30% increase from the week prior.

In zip code 95833, 24 new cases were reported, a 31% drop, and zip code 95835 also logged 24 new cases, 14% decrease.*

Sacramento County this week moved to the state’s red, or substantial tier, remained as defined by the Blueprint for a Safer Economy which indicates which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity.

The move to the red tier signals the reopening of middle and high school campuses for in-person learning as soon as next week in Natomas.

Eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine was updated on March 15. Check out our “Vaccinate Natomas” list with information about where vaccines are available in the area and who’s eligible at https://bit.ly/VaxNatomasMarch.

*Sacramento County does not report the number of cases likely recovered, hospitalizations or deaths by zip code on its epidemiology dashboards.

