Hooters Location in Natomas Closes Permanently

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Hooters in Natomas has closed permanently.

The Natomas restaurant was the last location in the greater Sacramento area for the iconic, international chain known for its wings and servers’ uniforms.

According to the Sacramento Business Journal, a Hooters in Rancho Cordova closed in 2017 and one near Arden Fair Mall was shuttered the year before.

Hooters had operated in a 4,000 square foot building in the Natomas Marketplace shopping center off Truxel Road and Interstate 80.

While listed as “Permanently Closed” on Google, the Natomas eatery still appears as open for business on the company website as of today, March 17.

Signage has been removed from the building, Hooters is no longer on the shopping center directory which was updated two days ago, and the space is listed as available to lease.The phone number has been disconnected.

At press time, messages for Hooters and Donahue Schriber had not been returned.

Started in 1983 in Clearwater, Fla., Hooters of America operates more than 420 Hooters restaurants in 42 states and 29 countries, according to the company website.