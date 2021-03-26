Drive-Thru Starbucks Proposed for Natomas

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

It looks like Natomas may get a drive-thru Starbucks after all.

A new Starbucks store is proposed for the southwest corner of Arena Boulevard and East Commerce Way, according to public records.

The project application filed earlier this week is for construction of an 3,933-squre-foot, multi-tenant building. More than half of the space — 2,164 square feet — would be occupied by a Starbucks with a drive thru. The remainder of the standalone building would house an undetermined quick-service restaurant.

David Bugatto, CEO of property owner Alleghany Properties, hinted at the project earlier this year during the North Natomas Community Coalition meeting held in January.

“I think you will be pleased with what’s going in there,” Bugatto said. “It’s a user you know.”

Alleghany Properties owns 54 acres south of Arena Boulevard and east of I-5.

The Starbucks is planned for less than an acre of the Alleghany site. It will be adjacent to two already approved projects: a planned six-pump Chevron gas station with a convenience store, car wash and restaurant and drive-thru Wendy’s restaurant.

The Gateway West project, which had included a proposed Starbucks drive-thru at the northeast corner of Arena Boulevard and Duckhorn Drive, was voted down by the Sacramento City Council on Dec. 1, 2020.

Starbucks last year announced its plans to accelerate expansion of convenience-led formats such as drive-thru, mobile order only Starbucks Pickup and curbside pickup. These changes, it was announced, are accelerated due to changing customers behaviors and a retail environment which has shifted because of COVID-19.

Seattle-based Starbucks has more than 32,000 stores around the globe.