Crews Knock Down Fire in Natomas Strip Mall

March 29, 2021
Susie's Washtime

The fire is believed to have started in the attic above the laundromat. / NatomasBuzz.com Photo

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Firefighters accessed the attic through the laundromat ceiling. / NatomasBuzz.com Photo

Fire crews quickly knocked down an attic fire in a Natomas strip mall on Monday.

“It has a common attic, so several business were impacted by the attic fire,” Sacramento Fire Dept. spokesperson Capt. Keith Wade said.

Fire crews were dispatched to the San Juan Village shopping center, located at 3291 Truxel Road, just after 2 p.m. on March 29.

“All early indications are that the fire started in the attic above the laundry mat,” said Wade.

Fire crews accessed the attic through the ceiling of Susie’s Washtime, in Suite 28, and were able to stop the fire from spreading.

The laundry mat and neighboring Natomas Bike Shop reportedly suffered smoke and water damage, but no fire damage. More than 30 fire personnel responded to the scene.

Just after 6 p.m. fire crews were re-dispatched to San Juan Village to put out a “smoker” — a small, isolated burning area — at the site of the earlier fire.

Wade said no injuries occurred during the incident. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Fire personnel assess the damage. / NatomasBuzz.com Photo

