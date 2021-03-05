COVID-19 Cases in Natomas Continue to Decline

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

New cases of COVID-19 have continued to decline among those who reside in Natomas zip codes, according to data released this week by Sacramento County Public Health officials.

Between Feb. 22 and March 1, new COVID-19 cases in Natomas numbered 94 — a decline of nearly 25% from 125 cases the previous reporting period.

The numbers released Monday represent the lowest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas in nearly five months and the first time new cases have been below the 100 mark since Oct. 26, 2020.

According to the data released March 1, there were 43 new cases in zip code 95835 last week, a 13% increase from the week prior.

In zip code 95833, however, 28 new cases were reported, a 36% drop, and zip code 95834 logged 23 new cases, a 46.5% decrease.*

The Natomas Unified School District continues to partner with county health, city officials and other to administer vaccinations for COVID-19. The weekly, free drive-thru clinic follows guidelines for priority groups identified by the state. Individuals in these groups may register online to receive the vaccination on Mondays. The school district also offers free, weekly COVID-19 testing on Tuesdays.

At press time, Sacramento County remained in the state’s purple, or widespread tier, as defined by the Blueprint for a Safer Economy which indicates which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity. Tiers are updated on Tuesday.

*Sacramento County does not report the number of cases likely recovered, hospitalizations or deaths by zip code on its epidemiology dashboards.