CHP Releases Details on Deadly I-5 Shooting

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomabuzz

The California Highway Patrol this morning released more details about a deadly shooting on Interstate 5 near Natomas over the weekend.

According to a press release issued today, investigators believe the March 28 incident was not a random shooting and that there is no danger to the public.

At about 3:48 p.m. on Sunday, North Sacramento CHP Area units were dispatched to a call of a possible freeway shooting that occurred in the area of I-5 southbound just south of Arena Boulevard.

Upon their arrival, CHP officers found a white Volvo XC90 stopped on the right shoulder of I-5 southbound following an altercation with another motorist. While making contact with the occupants of the Volvo, officers learned a shooting had occurred.

According to the press release, the Volvo had multiple bullet holes and both the male driver and female passenger had sustained gunshot wounds. Those on the scene immediately began rendering medical aid to the driver and passenger, according to the press release.

The driver, identified yesterday by the Sacramento County Coroner as 24-year-old Jay Venable, died from to his injuries at the scene. The Sacramento Fire Department transported the female passenger to a nearby hospital.

At about 4:04 p.m., all lanes of I-5 southbound from Arena Boulevard to I-80 were shut down for investigatory purposes. The freeway reopened at about 9:39 p.m.

CHP said the investigation is ongoing.

Any persons who may have witnessed this incident or who can provide any additional information is asked to call Officer A.J. McTaggart at the North Sacramento Area CHP office 916-348-2300 or by cell phone at 916-798-0975.