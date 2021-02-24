Pizza with a Twist Location Planned for Natomas

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

New signage points to an expansion of the Pizza with a Twist chain and a location in Natomas.

The pizzeria will be located at 3511 Del Paso Road in the Westlake Village shopping center, on the corner of Del Paso and El Centro roads.

According to public records, plans were filed with the city of Sacramento in late January 2021 to demolish a non-load bearing wall between two adjacent vacant spaces at the shopping center.

Modifications are also planned for the existing HVAC, electrical, plumbing and fire sprinkler systems for the new pizza restaurant, according to the plans.

The 11-store Indian pizza chain opened a location on Howe Avenue last month, according to a Sacramento Bee report.

Formerly known as Chicago’s Pizza with a Twist, Pizza with a Twist is an international pizza chain with a menu which features Indian “twists of flavor” as well as vegan, gluten-free, halal and keto options.

The first Pizza with a Twist location opened in California in 2014, according to the company website.