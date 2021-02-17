New COVID-19 Cases in Natomas Up 25%

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

New cases of COVID-19 were up last week among those who reside in Natomas zip codes, according to data released Tuesday by Sacramento County Public Health officials.

Between Feb. 8 and Feb. 16, 2021, new COVID-19 cases in Natomas numbered 219 — an increase of 25% from 175 new cases during the previous reporting period. The data, normally released on Mondays, was released Feb. 16 due to the President’s Day holiday.

According to the data, there were 84 new cases in zip code 95833 last week, up 18% from the week prior. In zip code 95834, 69 new cases were reported, a 15% increase, and zip code 95835 logged 66 new cases, a 50% spike.*

The Natomas Unified School District is partnering with county health, city officials and other to administer vaccinations for COVID-19l. The weekly, free drive-thru clinic follows guidelines for priority groups identified by the state. Individuals in these groups may register online to receive the vaccination.

Sacramento County remains under the state’s purple, or widespread tier, as defined by the Blueprint for a Safer Economy which indicates which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity.

How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted you? Take our community poll at bit.ly/BuzzCovidPoll.

*Sacramento County does not report the number of cases likely recovered, hospitalizations or deaths by zip code on its epidemiology dashboards.