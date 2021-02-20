Natomas’s Newest Little Free Library Set to Debut

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held tomorrow, Feb. 20 for Natomas’s newest Little Free Library.

The library will be located near the playground in the North Natomas Community Park, behind Natomas Park Elementary School, near Baines Avenue and North Bend Drive.

The ribbon cutting is set for 1 p.m. — rain or shine.

“Anderson’s Much-Loved Books is a sharing library for readers of all ages,” writes Monica Anderson on the Little Free Library website. “Our mission is to share our love of reading with the community and provide a free and fun opportunity to find books you enjoy.”

Anderson, a Natomas resident, has been working to get the new Little Free Library up and running. She received permission from the Sacramento Parks Dept. and Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby to place the sharing library within the park (she lives nearby and will be able to keep an eye on it).

Anderson also worked closely with the Friends the Library on book donations and information on how to build the library.

“Visit the library and scan the QR code to sign our guest book and request books you are interested in,” Anderson added.

Anderson’s Much-Loved Books becomes the fifth registered Free Little Library in the Natomas area. The first Little Free Library in Natomas opened in June 2015 adjacent to a home at 1980 Pebblewood Drive, across the street from Jefferson School.

Other registered Little Free Library locations in Natomas include “Casita de libros” on Woodland Oaks Way, the “Little BLACK Library” and “Kate’s Little Free Library” both on Dalhart Way, and one at 4701 Westlake Parkway.

Little Free Libraries are hand-crafted structures located in a public space where people can borrow and donate books. The Libraries contain constantly changing collections shared by people of all ages and backgrounds.

Most Libraries are placed in front yards, parks, gardens and easily accessible locations. They are built to withstand weather of all kinds and can hold 20 to 100 books.

In March 2020 there were 100,000 registered Little Free Libraries in all 50 states and 108 countries, from Argentina to Zambia.