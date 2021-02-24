Natomas Short-Term Street & Sidewalk Closures

BY THE NATOMAS BUZZ STAFF
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz
The following are anticipated short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas beginning Feb. 22, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:
- Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Del Paso Boulevard, between Northgate Boulevard and Railroad Drive (road closure for floodgate repairs)
- Morell Avenue at Azusa Street (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Northview Drive at Bridgeford Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center Drive and Del Paso Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Thelma Avenue at Ciric Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Truxel Road at San Juan Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
