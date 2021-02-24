You are here: Home / transportation / Natomas Short-Term Street & Sidewalk Closures

Natomas Short-Term Street & Sidewalk Closures

February 23, 2021 by Leave a Comment

BY THE NATOMAS BUZZ STAFF
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The following are anticipated short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas beginning Feb. 22, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:

  • Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • Del Paso Boulevard, between Northgate Boulevard and Railroad Drive (road closure for floodgate repairs)
  • Morell Avenue at Azusa Street (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • Northview Drive at Bridgeford Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center Drive and Del Paso Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • Thelma Avenue at Ciric Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • Truxel Road at San Juan Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)

