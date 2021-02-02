You are here: Home / covid-19 / Natomas COVID-19 Numbers Largely Unchanged

Natomas COVID-19 Numbers Largely Unchanged

February 1, 2021 by
New Natomas COVID-19 Cases by Date total cases by week for zips 95833, 95834 and 95835 updated Feb. 1, 2021 220 cases

NatomasBuzz.com Graphic

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

New COVID-19 infections among those who reside in Natomas zip codes rose only slightly in the last week, according to data released today by Sacramento County Public Health officials.

Between Jan. 25 and Feb. 1, 2021, new COVID-19 cases in Natomas numbered 220 — up about 7% from 207 new cases during the previous reporting period.

According to the data, there were 87 new cases in zip code 95833 last week. In zip code 95834, new cases were up with 73 reported.

Zip code 95835 was the only zip code to record fewer new cases than the previous reporting period, logging 60 new cases, the data shows.*

Sacramento County remains under the state’s purple, or widespread tier, as defined by the Blueprint for a Safer Economy which indicates which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity. Tiers are updated weekly on Tuesdays.

How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted you? Take our community poll at bit.ly/BuzzCovidPoll.

*Sacramento County does not report the number of cases likely recovered, hospitalizations or deaths by zip code on its epidemiology dashboards.

New Natomas Covid-19 cases by zip 95833 95834 95835 source: sacramento county public health updated feb. 1, 2021

NatomasBuzz.com Graphic

 

