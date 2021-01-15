You Asked, We Got the Answer

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

“Do we know what is happening in the open field between Arena and San Juan just West of I5? See a some large machinery activity that has begun.” —Mark Carrillo

What you’re seeing along Duckhorn Drive is pre construction work for the Duckhorn Drive Apartments, confirms Teresa Haenggi, senior planner for the city of Sacramento.

Plans for the 368-unit, gated apartment community were approved unanimously by the city’s Planning and Design Commission in September 2018, despite concerns voiced by some area residents at that meeting.

Those opposed to the project cited traffic impacts on the neighborhood, saying that the traffic study conducted for the project was insufficient.

Opponents also said nearby Witter Ranch Elementary School was at capacity and could not accommodate additional students from the apartment complex. There were also complaints about a potential increase in crime.

The project site is nearly 15 acres in size and includes 16 three-story apartment buildings, 10 carriage buildings, a garage building, a clubhouse and leasing office.

There are five different types of residential buildings planned, two of which include garages. The apartment units will include studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 546 square feet to 1,228 square feet.

Planned outdoor amenities include a pool, a pickleball court, a tot lot, a BBQ area and other, small open space areas.

The developer will also be constructing a portion of the existing bike path along the east side of the property in between the complex and freeway as well as a new bike path to the north and south of the complex to connect to the existing bike path and to Duckhorn Drive.