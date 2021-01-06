You Asked, We Got the Answer

by

“Do you know was is going to be built on Northview Drive in South Natomas? ”

—Charnice Pierson

Public records show a request was submitted to the city in August 2020 to construct a 12-unit townhouse development at 2300 Northview Drive, just north of Northfield Drive, in the River Gardens area.

The Northview Estates project was originally approved 15 yeas ago, in October 2005, according to public records.

“Now there is a new owner who wants to update the architectural design on the buildings, so that’s why we’re reviewing it,” city planner David Hung explained.

The two-story, 1,600 square-foot townhouses will sit on about .61 acres of vacant land already zoned for multi-unit dwellings.

Floor plans submitted to the city indicate each townhouse will have three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an integral garage.