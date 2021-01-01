Virtual Citywide Event Rings in the New Year

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The City of Sacramento and Sol Collective have joined forces to create a citywide 2021 virtual celebration.

#SAC2021 was created to help Sacramentans ring in the New Year safely.

To participate, take a photograph or selfie at one of the 11 designated locations or upload a photo you already have to the online gallery.

There are two #SAC2021 popups in Natomas: one by artist Daniel Paniagua on the interactive “Authors of Our Own Destiny” sculpture near the North Natomas Library, located at Del Paso Road and Via Ingoglia, and one at the South Natomas Community Center, located at 2901 Truxel Road.

In addition to the photo gallery, the #SAC2021 website also has 2021 “intention cards” which can be downloaded and shared on social media, as well as an interactive community music playlist.

