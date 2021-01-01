You are here: Home / arts / Virtual Citywide Event Rings in the New Year

Virtual Citywide Event Rings in the New Year

January 1, 2021 by Leave a Comment
Better Days Ahead Happy New Year 2021 Keep Your Head Up Youth Action Corps

The interactive “Authors of Our Own Destiny” is one of two #SAC2021 popup sites located in Natomas. / NatomasBuzz.com Photo

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Better Days Ahead Happy New Year 2021 Keep Your Head Up Youth Action Corps

Upload photos to the virtual gallery.

The City of Sacramento and Sol Collective have joined forces to create a citywide 2021 virtual celebration.

#SAC2021 was created to help Sacramentans ring in the New Year safely.

To participate, take a photograph or selfie at one of the 11 designated locations or upload a photo you already have to the online gallery.

There are two #SAC2021 popups in Natomas: one by artist Daniel Paniagua on the interactive “Authors of Our Own Destiny” sculpture near the North Natomas Library, located at Del Paso Road and Via Ingoglia, and one at the South Natomas Community Center, located at 2901 Truxel Road.

In addition to the photo gallery, the #SAC2021 website also has 2021 “intention cards” which can be downloaded and shared on social media, as well as an interactive community music playlist.

You may also be interested in:

 

Post Views: 125
Filed Under: arts, authors of destiny, north natomas library, south natomas community center Tagged With: , , ,
← Previous Post
Next Post →

Speak Your Mind