New Dutch Bros. Taking Shape in Natomas

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

One of two Dutch Bros. drive-thru coffee shops planned for Natomas is quickly taking shape.

Construction of the Northgate 7-Eleven Dutch Bros. project was approved by the Sacramento Planning and Design Commission in June 2020.

The 890-square-foot, drive-thru coffee shop is being built at 4130 Northgate Boulevard, just off Tandy Way. A four-pump gas station with eight fueling positions and 3,018-square-foot 7-Eleven convenience store is also under construction next door at 4140 Northgate Boulevard.

Natomas-area residents have long pined for drive-thru coffee — such as Dutch Bros. — as noted on social media like Twitter:

Since site preparation started in October 2020, construction has progressed quickly. The Dutch Bros. building is now easily recognizable even without the trademark windmill branding and finishes.

Both 4130 and 4140 Northgate Boulevard properties are listed available for multi-year leases on LoopNet, a commercial real estate website.

A second Dutch Bros. drive-thru is planned for the proposed River Oaks Marketplace which will be located at the northwest corner of West El Camino Avenue and Orchard Lane, just east of the Interstate 80 interchange. That project also includes a 7-Eleven market with a Laredo Taco Co. restaurant and a McDonalds drive-thru restaurant.